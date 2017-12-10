Kevin Durant weighs in on playing without Stephen Curry

The Warriors are learning how to play without star point guard Stephen Curry, and based on their 102-98 victory against the Pistons on Friday, it looks like they may have figured it out by relying on Kevin Durant.

Curry is sidelined with a sprained right ankle for the next two weeks, which many thought would give Durant more opportunity, and he certainly delivered for the Warriors while admitting the team has to play with a "different style."

"It's a different style that we have to play. Obviously not having Steph the way he shoots the three, the way he penetrates, the way he just creates for everybody," Durant told reporters, via The Mercury News. "Not having that on the floor is different. We definitely miss him, but we have to figure out ways to score the ball."

Durant's performance was impressive as he posted a season-high 36 points while shooting 12 of 23 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks, and received praise from Warriors coach Steve Kerr following the game.

“He has the ball a lot more obviously. He’s so capable of making plays for himself or for others,” Kerr said, per The Mercury News. “That’s the biggest thing. He’s got a much bigger burden on his shoulders offensively. He handled it beautifully.”