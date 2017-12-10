Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he has no regrets over not winning the Champions League so far in his illustrious career.

I wouldn't change anything to have won Champions League - Ibrahimovic

The Manchester United striker has won 33 trophies, but is yet to get his hands on Europe's premier club prize.

The Swede left Inter the season before his current manager Jose Mourinho guided them to a memorable treble, which culminated in a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ibrahimovic still has the chance to win the title this season with the Red Devils, but he is adamant that he would not change anything in his career to have won it.

"I am missing one trophy," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"But I say to myself: if I had won the Champions League, would I have become a better player? No. By not winning it, have I become a worse player? No.

"I want to win it at all costs, every year that I play, I want to win: but let me turn this around to every player who had one super season and won the Champions League, then disappeared and never won anything else.

"I, on the other hand, have won consistently every year – and I mean every single year. I wouldn't change these 20 years or 33 trophies for one Champions League, because I proved every year who I was and I dominated every year."

Ibrahimovic has not featured in United's last two games since returning from a long-term injury, but Mourinho has confirmed that he is fit for Sunday's mouth-watering derby clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.