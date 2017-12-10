Gut optimistic for Sunday's super-G

Lara Gut is optimistic she will be fit to race in the second super-G of the weekend in St Moritz on Sunday after crashing on Saturday's run.

The 2016 overall FIS World Cup champion is working her way back to full fitness after suffering ligament damage in her right knee at the same resort in February at the World Championships.

She claimed her first podium of the season in Lake Louise last weekend and made a promising start at the top of Eniadina course, Gut fastest in the first sector.

However, as she approached the second intermediate the Swiss caught an edge and lost her balance, twisting and then falling onto the piste before sliding into the barriers.

Gut immediately clutched at her right knee as her ski got caught at an angle in the netting, but luckily she was able to walk away after being disentangled by course officials.

And the 26-year-old gave a positive update following the race – which was won by Jasmine Flury – Gut taking to Twitter to reassure her fans she would take part in 24 hours' time.

"Hey hey….This is not the way I wanted to spend my afternoon but well, this is part of the game," she posted.

"I'm alright and I'll give my best to be ready to race tomorrow."

"And….I'm really happy to see that girl on the top of the podium. Way to go Jasmine Flury!!"