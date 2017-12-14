LaVar Ball appears to be skating on thin ice with Luke Walton and the rest of the Lakers.

Lakers' Luke Walton brushes LaVar Ball's criticisms over coaching Lonzo aside

Ball appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio earlier this week to discuss his son Lonzo's struggles so far this season. According to LaVar, Lonzo's problems are “a very easily fixable thing if everybody would just drop their egos and just listen to what I’m saying.”

LaVar then directly called out Walton, saying Walton's choice to sub Lonzo in and out of the game is what is directly causing his body to shut down.

"Luke Walton is doing what he’s doing, playing Lonzo in and out," LaVar said. "Play him a few minutes here, then wonder why his legs are tore up. (It’s because) they run him 100 miles an hour, then shut him down for 10 minutes.”

Walton brushed off this jab at his coaching style and refused to directly address LaVar or his comments.

“We don’t take parents’ opinions into our coaching decisions and how we’re trying to grow as a group,” Walton said, via the OC Register. “The relationship with Lonzo means a lot to me, so I stay in constant contact with him and how he’s doing. But as far as other people’s thoughts on what we should do, I don’t concern myself with those.”

LaVar Ball already has frustrated the Lakers enough to instill the "LaVar Ball rule" where members of the media are forbidden to talking to guests of players in the Staples Center.