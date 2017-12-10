Red-hot Ogbeche hits goal no. 7 in Willem II’s draw

Bartholomew Ogbeche continued his impressive run in front of goal after scoring Willem II's only goal in their 1-1 draw against NAC Breda in Friday’s Dutch Eredivisie encounter.

The Nigeria forward who scored six goals in his previous three games gave the hosts the lead in the 43rd minute.

But Thierry Ambrose levelled matters for Stijn Vreven's men ten minutes after the restart. And with both sides failing to get a winner, they settled for a share of the spoils.

In his last three games, Ogbeche has notched an effort, a hat-trick and a pair of goals against Sparta Rotterdam, VVV Venlo and Heracles respectively. His strike on Friday night saw him tally a laudable seven goals in six league appearances this term.

The result helped Erwin van de Looi’s side move to 14th in the Dutch Eredivisie standings, having secured 14 points from 14 games played so far.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker will hope to continue his impressive form when Willem II visit Vitesse in Wednesday's Dutch top-flight encounter.