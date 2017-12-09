The Ashes: Curran impresses with bat and ball in Perth

Tom Curran impressed with an unbeaten fifty and a wicket as England declared on 314-9 on the first day of their tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth.

Curran impresses with bat and ball in Perth

Curran batted at nine and made 77 runs off just 90 deliveries, before claiming the only wicket for England - who stood down Ben Duckett on disciplinary grounds following an incident at a bar - with the dismissal of Josh Philippe as the hosts reached stumps at 62-1.

Opener Keaton Jennings posted an imposing 80, including 14 fours and one maximum, but was trapped lbw by Michael Cormack (2-88) to leave the tourists on 172-6.

The efforts of captain Moeen Ali (24), who has been struggling with a finger injury and will not bowl in the match, Gary Ballance (1) and Ben Foakes (2) did not give much cause for positivity ahead of Thursday's third Ashes Test at the WACA.

However, Curran provided a boost in the tail with nine fours and two sixes as England posted a solid opening total before opting to have a bowl.

After opening duo Mark Wood (0-21) and Jake Ball (0-20) failed to make the breakthrough, South Africa-born seamer Curran (1-14) had Philippe leg before.

Mason Crane was 0-5 from two overs before stumps, with CA XI to resume on Sunday trailing by 252 runs.