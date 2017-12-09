Irving thought three-point miss in Celtics-Spurs was 'cash money'

Kyrie Irving thought his failed three-point attempt in the final moments of the Boston Celtics' 105-102 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs was "cash money".

The Eastern Conference leading Celtics were beaten in dramatic fashion by the Spurs, who went ahead when veteran Manu Ginobili drained a shot from beyond the arc with five seconds remaining.

Irving, who led all scorers with 36 points off 13-of-21 shooting, saw a clean look rim out as he tried to force overtime on the final play at the AT&T Center, but the four-time NBA All-Star suggested it will not take him long to move on from the disappointment.

"I thought it was cash money. I thought it was going to hit the bottom of the net and, obviously, I didn't put enough on it," Irving said.

"It was a good play call. It just happens. You're going to replay it for about 33 more minutes and then I'll be over it.

"It's always great when you go back and forth but at the end of the day it comes down to which team is going to get the final stop and Manu hits two big bombs, one on half-time and then for the game winner."

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said: "It's hard to get a look in that time frame. You can't get a better look than that.

"The two plays Manu made at the end of the half and at the end of the game were like vintage Manu.

"I said before the game he's probably the best player, one of the best players, at the end of quarters I've ever seen. Now I wish I wouldn't have said it."