New Zealand opener Jeet Raval is staying relaxed despite seeing his wait for a maiden Test century extended on Saturday.

Raval relaxed as century wait continues in Hamilton

Raval made 84 as the Black Caps finished the first day of the second Test against West Indies in Hamilton 286-7, failing to turn a fifty into a hundred for the sixth time in nine appearances in the longest format.

The left-hander was pleased to help the team with an 89-run partnership alongside captain Kane Williamson, meaning any individual shortcomings did not rankle too much.

Asked if missing out on a century again frustrated him, Raval said: ''I wouldn't say that.

''For me, it's about making a solid contribution to the team target. If I can do that consistently I know I'm giving myself a good chance.

''I was satisfied but I would have liked to score more runs and be not out at the end of the day.

But I'm happy with the way I went and hopefully I can kick on.

Raval fell to Windies quick Shannon Gabriel, who also bowled Mitchell Santner and Colin de Grandhomme to reach stumps with figures of 3-79 after stand-in captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field first.

Gabriel confessed the tourists failed to sufficiently recognise a wicket that favoured batsmen, but was pleased to have the Black Caps seven down at the end of the day.

"I think they scored 30 or 40 runs too much, but it was a good day of Test cricket," Gabriel said. "I think if we told ourselves this morning we'd win the toss and have them seven down by the end of the day's play, we'd have taken that.

"I think judging from what happened in the last game, once we win the toss, you back yourself when it's bowler-friendly. But I don't think that was the case on this wicket, I think it was a bit more flat than in Wellington."