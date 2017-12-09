Zanzibar's giant slayer handed a start against Kenya

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Scorer of Zanzibar’s winning goal against Tanzania Ibrahim Hamad has been handed yet another start against Kenya on Saturday.

Zanzibar are set to square it out with host Kenya in a top of the table match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Hamad, who is optimistic of a positive result against the 2013 champions despite a hostile environment that awaits them at Machakos, will start alongside captain Suleiman Kassim.

Zanzibar are top of Group A with six points, two more than their opponents, who may go top with a win against the Islanders.


Zanzibar starting squad: Mohamed Abrahman, Ibrahim Mohamed, Haji Mwinyi Ngwali, Abdulla Kheri, Issa Haidar Dau, Abdul azizi Makame, Mohamed Issa, Mudathir Yahya, Ibrahim Hamad Hilika, Feisal Salum and Suleiman Kassim.

Reserves: Ahmed Ali, Ibrahim Abdallah, Adeyum Saleh, Abdullah Haji, Seif Rashid, Kassim Suleiman, Khamis Mussa, Amour Suleiman, Hamad Mshamata and Abdul Swamad Kassim.

