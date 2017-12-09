European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn led the tributes after it was announced Tommy Horton had died at the age of 76.

Bjorn leads tributes to the late Tommy Horton

Horton turned professional in 1957 and enjoyed a lengthy career, which encompassed eight victories on the European Tour and a further 23 on the Senior Tour.

The Englishman, who twice featured at the Ryder Cup, won the John Jacobs Trophy – for the Senior Tour's number one player – a record five times and was awarded honorary life membership of the European Tour in 2012.

"Tommy Horton was one of finest gentlemen I ever met in the game of golf," said Bjorn on Twitter.

"His contributions as a player and a coach has formed many young men into great players. Thanks for everything you gave! RIP."

"Tommy Horton was an incredibly influential and respected figure in the world of golf, as a wonderful player and coach and as someone who was central to the development of the European Tour and the European Senior Tour," added European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley.

"After the passing of John Jacobs in January, we have lost two of the true gentlemen of the game in 2017. The thoughts of everybody at the European Tour are with Tommy’s family."