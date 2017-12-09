Sri Lanka appoint Hathurusinghe as new coach

Sri Lanka have appointed Chandika Hathurusingha as their new head coach.

Nic Pothas has been leading the side since Graham Ford departed in June and will continue to do so until Hathurusingha takes over on December 20.

That day marks the start of the three-match Twenty20 series against India and follows on from a trio of one-day internationals, which begin on Sunday.

Hathurusingha played 26 Tests and 35 ODIs for Sri Lanka between 1991 and 1999 as an opening batsman.

"Hathurusinghe, who is largely considered one of the best coaches in the world, re-joins Sri Lanka Cricket after previous stints as head coach of the Sri Lanka A Team (2006-2009) and shadow coach of the national team (2009-2010)," said Sri Lanka in a statement.