Oregon coach search: Mario Cristobal named Ducks coach

Oregon has granted its players' wishes, naming co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal the Ducks head coach Friday afternoon.

Cristobal's hiring culminated a 48-hour period in which Ducks players had lobbied on social media for him to be named coach, using the hashtag #cristoBALLIN.

Cristobal was named interim head coach earlier this week after Willie Taggart's departure for Florida State.

"Mario's leadership skills, work ethic, and experience makes him a perfect fit to lead the Oregon football program," athletic director Rob Mullens said in a release. "He has a passion for Oregon and a vision for our future success, and has made a significant impact on our student-athletes during his time here. We look forward to a great future on the horizon for Ducks under Mario's leadership."



The 34th head coach in Oregon football history is @coach_cristobal! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OQaw2e9D5R

— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 8, 2017



In his previous experience as a head coach, Cristobal was 27-47 at Florida International from 2007-12, taking over that program when it was only three years old. This is his first season at Oregon, after serving as an assistant at Alabama from 2013-16.

Time was of the essence for Mullens. The new 72-hour early signing period begins Dec. 20, and recruits are scheduled to be on campus beginning Friday in a critical weekend.

More than 70 Oregon players signed a petition seeking to make Cristobal the team's coach, senior left tackle Tyrell Crosby said Thursday on Twitter.

"We are fighting so hard for him to be (head coach)," Crosby said in a follow-up tweet , "because we all know he'd fight just as hard for us."

Cristobal will lead the Ducks against No. 25 Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 16.

Cristobal was among a handful of reported candidates that also included Ducks defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who was 95-57 as head coach from 1997-2009 at South Florida, former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin and Cal coach and former Oregon player Justin Wilcox.