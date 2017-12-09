Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Liverpool have the intention of matching their longest-ever Merseyside derby unbeaten sequence as well as continuing their explosive form when they host Everton this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side can make it 15 games without defeat in all competitions against their neighbours, which would equal the club's run between March 1972 and April 1978.

Having qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League and with their scintillating attack firing in 32 goals in the last nine fixtures, the Reds are a frightening prospect in Sunday's encounter.

Liverpool's speed - both in feet and thought - is the area Everton are severely lacking in and have struggled to guard against this season.

Viewing the Anfield test as a priority, Blues boss Sam Allardyce sent a second-string team - managed by Craig Shakespeare - to face Apollon Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night, which they won 3-0.

LIVERPOOL INJURIES

Klopp remains uncertain over when Alberto Moreno will return to the fold following his ankle injury in the 7-0 victory over Spartak Moscow.

"We need to have further assessment. I cannot say much about it," explained the German.

"It’s a very rare thing. So far the specialists aren’t sure [how long he’ll be out for].

“Not Everton, but if it’s in a week or so or a little bit longer we have to wait for that. There’s a little damage around the tendons.”

Joel Matip is unlikely to feature having hurt a muscle in the win at Stoke, with no timeframe yet on his return.

Adam Lallana continues to build up his sharpness with the Reds boss looking to ease him back during the packed schedule.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspension concerns for this clash, but Emre Can is a booking away from picking up a one-match ban.

LIVERPOOL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Jordan Henderson will slot straight back into the XI, as will Simon Mignolet.

James Milner and Andy Robertson are both options to replace Moreno on the left of defence, while given his depth of attacking options, Klopp could decide to shuffle his forward line again.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke will all be hoping to get a game, but with the combination between Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino so formidable, they may have to settle for a place in reserve.

EVERTON TEAM NEWS

Everton have recorded three wins on the spin in all competitions to greatly shake the despondency that surrounded the club. They had shipped 11 goals in the trio of games preceding their turnaround, only recording four themselves.

The new manager bounce is evidently in effect for the Toffees, with Gylfi Sigurdsson telling BBC Football Focus: "It does tend to happen that when you get someone in something happens. A little bit of spark.

"Sam's been good. Very direct. We know what he wants and he explains it very well. He looks after the players very well to get the best out of them. He's very experienced and I think that will benefit us."

Everton have kept a hat-trick of clean sheets, but Sunday will be the true test of their rearguard with Liverpool's attacking might on a different stratosphere to West Ham, Huddersfield or Apollon.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, will be desperate to trouble the hosts' defence. When the boyhood Blue moved back to Goodison Park from Manchester United this summer, he had circled this December date on his calendar. “That was one of my biggest regrets when I left Everton, not scoring in the derby," he said. "I came on in my first one [a 0-0 draw in December 2002] and I hit the crossbar. To score against Liverpool for Everton? That would be great.”

The visitors have not won away from home in 15 Premier League games (taking seven points from a possible 45). It is their longest run since going 19 without victory from December 1996 to the same month the following year.

Their last top-flight triumph on the road came at Crystal Palace in January.

Ross Barkley (hamstring), Ramiro Funes Mori and Yannick Bolasie (both knee), James McCarthy (hamstring), Maarten Stekelenburg (groin), Seamus Coleman (broken leg) and Leighton Baines (calf) are all on the injured list.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is at 14:15 BST (07:15 CST) with the clash televised live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the United States (US), Liverpool v Everton can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

