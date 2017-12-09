News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal
Aussie women win 4x200 relay gold medal

McIlroy to begin 2018 with UAE double-header

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Rory McIlroy has announced his playing schedule for the opening months of 2018, starting with a double-header in the United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy to begin 2018 with UAE double-header

McIlroy to begin 2018 with UAE double-header

The world number 10 will begin the new season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on January 18, where he has finished runner-up on four occasions since 2011.

McIlroy will then move on to the Dubai Desert Classic the following week, aiming for a third title after triumphs in 2009 and 2015.

February sees McIlroy feature at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic, with subsequent appearances at the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he builds towards the Masters - the only major he is yet to win - at Augusta in April.

Back To Top