Rory McIlroy has announced his playing schedule for the opening months of 2018, starting with a double-header in the United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy to begin 2018 with UAE double-header

The world number 10 will begin the new season at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on January 18, where he has finished runner-up on four occasions since 2011.

McIlroy will then move on to the Dubai Desert Classic the following week, aiming for a third title after triumphs in 2009 and 2015.

February sees McIlroy feature at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the Genesis Open and the Honda Classic, with subsequent appearances at the Valspar Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he builds towards the Masters - the only major he is yet to win - at Augusta in April.