Unopposed Todt re-elected as FIA president

Jean Todt will serve a third and final term as president of the FIA after his re-election was confirmed at a general assembly meeting on Friday.

A former CEO of Ferrari's Formula One team, Todt has been the FIA's president since 2009 and stood unopposed in the latest election.

The Frenchman will therefore continue at the helm of the organisation until the end of 2021 and has earmarked innovation as a key focus for his final term.

"It is gratifying to have such universal support. I would like to thank all of the member clubs of the FIA for their support," said Todt.

"I see this as a validation of the direction the FIA has taken under my leadership, and as encouragement to continue the programme we have pursued over the past eight years.

"Innovation is essential if the FIA is to continue to improve and take its rightful place in the world as the leader in mobility and motorsport development, To encourage this, we propose to establish an FIA innovation fund.

"My ambition remains for our federation to continue to strive to be the best it possibly can - stronger, smarter, more secure, more professional and globally respected."