News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows

Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Sevilla have completed the signing of Brazil Under-20 left-back Guilherme Arana from Corinthians on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians

Sevilla capture Arana from Corinthians

Arana, 20, became highly coveted after establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in Brazil, with his form earning a place in the Campeonato Brasileiro team of the season and helping Corinthians to the title.

The attack-minded defender was linked with a host of clubs, including Barcelona, but Sevilla have managed to secure his signing for January, reportedly paying €11million.

He continues the club's strong tradition with Brazilian players, after Julio Baptista, Dani Alves, Adriano Correia and Luis Fabiano all rose to prominence at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Arana's long-term target will be dislodging Sergio Escudero as first-choice left-back.

Back To Top