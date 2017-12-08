Lindsey Vonn doesn't want to represent president Trump at Winter Olympics

Lindsey Vonn has made it clear she has no wish to represent American president Donald Trump at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Vonn, who has claimed more FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup titles than anyone else, is set to race for the United States in Pyeongchang, having missed the previous Winter Games in Sochi through injury.

Asked about her passion to compete for her country, Vonn told CNN: "Well, I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president.

"I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.

"I want to represent our country well. I don't think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that."

Vonn went on to say she would not accept an invitation to the White House, which is a statement Trump has heard before from players in both the NFL and NBA.

"Absolutely not. No," Vonn said. "But I have to win to be invited. No, actually I think every U.S. team member is invited ... so no, I won't go."