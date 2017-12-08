video: Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award for the fifth time - and the second year in a row.

The 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.

