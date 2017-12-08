News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Banned cricket trio consider CA hearings
Banned ball-tampering trio considering appeals

video: Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d'Or

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award for the fifth time - and the second year in a row.

video: Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d'Or

video: Ronaldo wins fifth Ballon d'Or

The 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.


Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or award for the fifth time - and the second year in a row.

The 32-year-old Portugal international level with 30-year-old Argentine Messi, who won the most recent of his five awards in 2015.

Back To Top