Two of Italy's most successful clubs go toe-to-toe at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday as Juventus welcome fierce rivals Inter to Turin.

Juventus v Inter: The numbers behind the Derby d'Italia

Six-time defending Serie A champions Juve have enjoyed unparalleled success in recent times, while Inter have found themselves trailing in the Bianconeri's wake.

This season Inter are rejuvenated under Luciano Spalletti, though, and travel to Turin as league leaders after a 5-0 thrashing of Chievo.

They will hope to strengthen their claim to be Scudetto contenders with victory over Juve, who sit third, two points adrift heading into this weekend's Derby d'Italia.

Here, with the help of Opta data, we look at the historical stats behind a hotly-contested rivalry.

DOMINANT JUVE

- Saturday will be the 169th time Juve and Inter have locked horns, with the Bianconeri ruling the roost over their opponents with 80 victories so far.

- On home soil Juve are even more dominant with 58 wins in 84 league matches.

- Inter's last success in Turin came in November 2012 when a Diego Milito double and a late Rodrigo Palacio goal secured a 3-1 victory.



TOUGH TIMES IN TURIN

- Inter have only scored twice in their last four visits to Juve – through Rolando and Mauro Icardi. Of Inter's current team, Icardi is their leading marksman against the Bianconeri with a lowly four goals.

- Of Juve's last five goalscorers against Inter, only Juan Cuadrado remains in Massimiliano Allegri's squad. The other four – Leonardo Bonucci, Alvaro Morata, Carlos Tevez and Arturo Vidal – have all departed.

- Omar Enrique Sivori is the top goalscorer in the Derby d'Italia with 12 goals for Juve – two clear of Alessandro Del Piero – while Benito Lorenzi and Giuseppe Meazza (eight) lead Inter's charts.

LITTLE BETWEEN TWO FIERCE RIVALS

- Juve enjoy the biggest winning margin in the fixture thanks to a 9-1 humiliation of Inter in June 1961.

- Not since March 2003 has either side enjoyed more than a two-goal winning margin in Turin.

- Since 1994-95, 21 players have represented both clubs, including Italy legends Fabio Cannavaro, Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Baggio, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic also turned out for both sides.

SPALLETTI'S JUVENTUS HOODOO

- Spalletti and Allegri have met five times, each claiming two victories. Their last head-to-head came in May when Spalletti's Roma beat the newly-crowned champions 3-1 at Stadio Olimpico.

- That success was Spalletti's first against Juventus, ending a run of 20 winless games against the Bianconeri in his managerial career.

- Allegri's record against Inter is marginally better with six triumphs in 17 contests – three of them coming in the Derby d'Italia.