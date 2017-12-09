Welcome to your weekly "NFL Thursday night games are bad" rant, presented by Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Drew Brees latest to blast NFL Thursday games after Saints suffer multiple injuries

Brees was upset after watching almost a dozen teammates go down with various ailments in New Orleans' 20-17 loss in Atlanta to the Falcons.

"It's 100 percent a product of playing on Thursday night," Brees told reporters, per The Advocate of Baton Rouge, La. "You understand what guys' bodies go through in a game, and then to turn around four days later and play a game? Look at the injury studies. They're off the charts. Is this smart, as it pertains to guys' health and safety? No, absolutely not."

The most prominent players to be nicked up Thursday were running backs Alvin Kamara (concussion) and Mark Ingram (toe, knee) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin).

Brees' contention that Thursday games cause more injuries contradicts what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said prior to Super Bowl 51 in February. Goodell said there was no such increase.

Goodell also told reporters there was no desire on the league's part to end Thursday games. "It's something we’re very committed to," he said.