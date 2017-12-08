The NFL announced the 32 team nominees for the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award with a new twist.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees announced

Previous winners of the award will wear a special jersey patch of Walter Payton's cloaked silhouette. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the first to don the jersey patch for Thursday's game.



New tradition starting tonite: Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winners to wear special patch on their jerseys to recognize their contributions to their communities. @saints @drewbrees among the 5 current winners pic.twitter.com/A1gP4HPffe

— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) December 8, 2017



Brees, Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will wear the jersey patch beginning this week.

All 2017 nominees will also wear a Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field. This tradition will continue for future nominees and winners of the award.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year recognize players' outstanding contributions to the game and to their communities. This year's league winner will be announced on Feb. 3.

"NFL players are outstanding, generous men of character who give back to their communities," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Walter Payton represented the very best on and off the field and this year's Man of the Year nominees exemplify his legacy of philanthropy and leadership. We are proud to support players as they use their platforms to drive positive change."

Cleveland Browns Randall Telfer

2017 WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES