News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees announced

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The NFL announced the 32 team nominees for the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award with a new twist.

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees announced

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominees announced

Previous winners of the award will wear a special jersey patch of Walter Payton's cloaked silhouette. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was the first to don the jersey patch for Thursday's game.




Brees, Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten will wear the jersey patch beginning this week.

All 2017 nominees will also wear a Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season, in recognition of their accomplishments on and off the field. This tradition will continue for future nominees and winners of the award.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year recognize players' outstanding contributions to the game and to their communities. This year's league winner will be announced on Feb. 3.

"NFL players are outstanding, generous men of character who give back to their communities," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Walter Payton represented the very best on and off the field and this year's Man of the Year nominees exemplify his legacy of philanthropy and leadership. We are proud to support players as they use their platforms to drive positive change."

Cleveland Browns Randall Telfer

2017 WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR NOMINEES



"NFL players are outstanding, generous men of character who give back to their communities," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Walter Payton represented the very best on and off the field and this year's Man of the Year nominees exemplify his legacy of philanthropy and leadership. We are proud to support players as they use their platforms to drive positive change."

TEAM NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals Patrick Peterson
Atlanta Falcons Ben Garland
Baltimore Ravens Benjamin Watson
Buffalo Bills Lorenzo Alexander
Carolina Panthers Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears Sam Acho
Cincinnati Bengals Michael Johnson
Cleveland Browns Randall Telfer
Dallas Cowboys Travis Frederick
Denver Broncos Chris Harris Jr.
Detroit Lions Haloti Ngata
Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews
Houston Texans J.J. Watt
Indianapolis Colts Darius Butler
Jacksonville Jaguars Malik Jackson
Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith
Los Angeles Chargers Casey Hayward
Los Angeles Rams Rodger Saffold
Miami Dolphins Kenny Stills
Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots Nate Solder
New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan
New York Giants Mark Herzlich
New York Jets Quincy Enunwa
Oakland Raiders Bruce Irvin
Philadelphia Eagles Malcolm Jenkins
Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers Bradley Pinion
Seattle Seahawks Michael Bennett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Clinton McDonald
Tennessee Titans Wesley Woodyard
Washington Redskins Nick Sundberg

Back To Top