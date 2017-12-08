Toulouse battled to a 30-23 victory over 14-man Lyon at Stade Ernest Wallon to leapfrog their opponents into second place in the European Challenge Cup's Pool 2.

Mjekevu stars as Toulouse edge past Lyon

The hosts turned in a dominant first-half display in their first European triumph of the season, with Wandile Mjekevu the inspiration as he scored twice.

Having won 17-9 at Lyon in the Top 14 last month, Toulouse took the initiative on home turf and Jean-Marc Doussain dispatched a pair of penalties after Romain Ntamack's early try was ruled out.

Mjekevu then went over for a brilliant opening try - storming through the Lyon defence - and the same man quickly scored again, with two successful conversions from Doussain adding to a handsome lead.

A dismal first half continued for the visitors as Timilai Rokoduru was dismissed for a high tackle, although two Jonathan Pelissie penalties got them on the scoreboard - the lead cut to 20-6 at the break.

Yoann Huget's score looked to have Toulouse back on track after the restart, but Lyon responded with a third Pelissie penalty and Theo Belan's converted try.

And although Sofiane Guitoune added a fourth home try, the visitors ensured a nervy finish as Jone Tuva scored - Frederic Michalak converting - and Mjekevu let slip a late opportunity for a hat-trick, with Toulouse scraping over the line.