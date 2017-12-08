Mjekevu stars as Toulouse edge past Lyon

Toulouse battled to a 30-23 victory over 14-man Lyon at Stade Ernest Wallon to leapfrog their opponents into second place in the European Challenge Cup's Pool 2.
The hosts turned in a dominant first-half display in their first European triumph of the season, with Wandile Mjekevu the inspiration as he scored twice.
Having won 17-9 at Lyon in the Top 14 last month, Toulouse took the initiative on home turf and Jean-Marc Doussain dispatched a pair of penalties after Romain Ntamack's early try was ruled out.
Mjekevu then went over for a brilliant opening try - storming through the Lyon defence - and the same man quickly scored again, with two successful conversions from Doussain adding to a handsome lead.
A dismal first half continued for the visitors as Timilai Rokoduru was dismissed for a high tackle, although two Jonathan Pelissie penalties got them on the scoreboard - the lead cut to 20-6 at the break.
Yoann Huget's score looked to have Toulouse back on track after the restart, but Lyon responded with a third Pelissie penalty and Theo Belan's converted try.
And although Sofiane Guitoune added a fourth home try, the visitors ensured a nervy finish as Jone Tuva scored - Frederic Michalak converting - and Mjekevu let slip a late opportunity for a hat-trick, with Toulouse scraping over the line.