NBA trade rumors: 76ers sending Jahlil Okafor to Nets

The 76ers and Nets are in the process of finalizing a trade that will send Jahlil Okafor to Brooklyn, according to multiple reports.



— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2017



Okafor was selected third overall by Philadelphia in the 2015 NBA Draft, but had since fallen out of the rotation. His name has constantly been floated on the trading block, and it appears he's finally getting his chance on another team.

According to ESPN.com, the 76ers are also sending Nik Stauskus and a second-round pick to Brooklyn for Trevor Booker, who is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.

The Nets traded star center Brook Lopez to the Lakers this offseason, which could provide an immediate starting opportunity for Okafor.

The 76ers are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Nets are hovering outside playoff contention.