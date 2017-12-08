Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White did not accept Rob Gronkowski's apology for the hit that gave the rookie a concussion on Sunday.

Bills' Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski 'dirty player' for Sunday's cheap shot

"His intentions were to hurt me," White told reporters Thursday. "It is what it is. But that's (what happens) when you ball and they don't like that."

White was hit by Gronkowski after he intercepted a pass in the Bills' 23-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 13. Gronkowski hit White in the back of the head after the whistle when he was already on the ground. The New England tight end said his actions were out of frustration thinking White should have been flagged for pass interference on the play.

The former LSU Tiger said the hit reveals eventhing you needed to know about the type of player Gronkowski is.

"He did what he wanted to do. ... He is what he did," White said. "Dirty shot, so what does that make him? Dirty player. Simple."

White cleared concussion protocol Thursday and can return to action. Gronkowski was suspended one game for the play.