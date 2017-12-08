LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball have no more plans of playing college basketball. They have signed with agent Harrison Gaines, and their father, LaVar Ball, said he plans to have them play overseas.

LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball sign with agent, plan to play overseas

"I don't care about the money," LaVar told ESPN . "I want them to go somewhere where they will play them together on the court at the same time. The priority is for the boys to play on the same team."

LiAngelo recently left UCLA, as LaVar was frustrated with the Bruins' unwillingness to inform his son how long his indefinite suspension would be. LiAngelo's suspension stemmed from an incident in China in which he and two teammates were caught shoplifting and arrested.

LaMelo's college days were always going to be in jeopardy because the family's shoe company had released a featured shoe for the youngest of the three brothers. The oldest, Lonzo Ball, was the No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers in the 2017 draft.

"He's not going to play college basketball," LaVar said.

The boys' father said several teams in Asia and Europe have expressed interest.

"I don't know the deals and who is offering what," LaVar said. "I'm letting Harrison handle all that, but I know there are a few teams interested. I just need to get them playing again."