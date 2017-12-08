Former USA Gymastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 60 years in child pornography case

Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty to three federal child pornography charges, has been sentenced to the maximum 60 years in federal prison, the Lansing State Journal reported.

Each conviction of Nassar, 54, carries a sentence of 20 years and they will be served consecutively, meaning when one sentence is up, the next begins. This is the first of three criminal cases against Nassar, who also is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and girls over decades as team doctor for USA Gymnastics and in the Michigan State athletic department.

"You have to wonder whether he felt he was omnipotent, whether he felt he was getting away with something so cleverly," said U.S. District Judge Janet Neff, who presided over the child pornography case.

"He has demonstrated that he should never again have access to children."

Nassar was found to have possessed some 37,000 videos and images of child pornography. He tried to dispose of the evidence by paying someone to wipe his computer hard drive and disposing of the photos, but investigators were able to find much of it in his trash because the garbage man showed up late the day the officers were gathering the information.

More than 140 women and girls have claimed in lawsuits against Nassar the he committed sexual assault against them.

Several prominent Olympians including Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney have come out and said Nassar assaulted them. Maroney, who said Nassar began sexually assaulting her when she was 13, and her mother asked the court to give him the maximum sentence for his offenses in the child pornography case.