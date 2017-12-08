Hurricanes owner agrees to sell, but Gary Bettman says team won't move

Hurricanes owner Peter Karmanos Jr. has finalized an agreement to sell the franchise to Texas investor Tom Dundon.

Hurricanes sale in NHL Board of Governors' hands, report says

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters the deal was agreed to Wednesday night ahead of an interview with the executive committee of the league's board of governors Thursday.

Bettman also attempted to quell the fears of Carolina fans by insisting the team will not be moved.



Gary Bettman says Tom Dundon will be keeping the Hurricanes in Carolina. Period.

While Karmanos also has insisted the team is staying put, the presentation came the day after Seattle mayor Jenny Durkin signed off on a $660 million plan to renovate KeyArena, describing the project as “the best path forward to … recruit an NHL team," among other things, the Everett (Wash.) Herald reported.

Bettman said Thursday that the NHL will proceed with Seattle as a possible expansion market, following a similar procedure it did with Las Vegas.

Working in Raleigh's favor, at least in the near term: a very friendly arena agreement.

Hurricanes president Don Waddell told The News & Observer last week that Dundon, as well as a group headed by attorney Chuck Greenberg and two other groups had shown serious interest in buying the team. One condition: Relocation of the 'Canes, Waddell said, was “not an option.”

Still in addition to Seattle, Houston, where new Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is eager to bring an NHL team to Toyota Center, and Quebec City, which lost out in expansion to Las Vegas, would be other potential landing spots for the Hurricanes, recently valued at $370 million, 27th in the 31-team league.

Dundon is a primary investor in the Top Golf golf/entertainment chain and one of the developers of Trinity Forest Golf Club in southeast Dallas, built specifically to become home to the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Classic.