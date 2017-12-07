Sadio Mane is thrilled to be playing alongside Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool’s Mane relishes playing alongside Coutinho, Salah, Firmino

Liverpool thrashed Spartak Moscow 7-0 on Wednesday night to cruise to the next round of the Uefa Champions League with each of the attacking quartet registering their names on the scoresheet.

Coutinho’s hat-trick, Mane’s brace and a goal each from Salah and Firmino helped the Reds finish at the summit of Group E with 12 points from six games.

And the 25-year-old, scorer of seven goals in 15 games in all competitions this term, is savouring his moment with the forwards.

"I'm very happy to play alongside all these great players,” Mane told club website.

"I'm enjoying playing [with] them, they make it easier for me, so I'm happy for that.

"Everybody has spoken about [us], but the whole performance of the team was always great.

"Without them, we are nothing, so it's everybody. The whole performance of the team was great tonight.

"We played fantastic football and we deserved to win because we created many chances and scored without conceding."

Liverpool host Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby and the former Southampton man is anticipating a difficult tie as the Kops chase their ninth win in the English top-flight this season.

“It's also a tough game and an important game for us,” he continued.

MORE:

Who wants to face Coutinho, Mane, Salah & co in the Champions League last 16?

| Salah and Mane score as Spartak Moscow suffer Champions League obliteration

| Video: Mane 'respects' Klopp's Liverpool rotation

| Ronaldo, Son or Mane? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!



"We play at home and the fans deserve a win, so we'll do our best to get it."

The Anfield outfit are placed fourth in the Premier League log with 29 points from 15 games.