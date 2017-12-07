Ronaldo winning Ballon d'Or good for Madrid - Nacho

Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or on Thursday would be a boost for everyone at Real Madrid, according to Nacho Fernandez.

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo, who was named the Best FIFA Men's Player in October, is expected to match Lionel Messi by taking the individual award for the fifth time in his career.

The 32-year-old led Madrid to LaLiga glory and the successful defence of their Champions League crown in 2016-17, but has struggled for goals in domestic competition this season with just two league strikes to his name.

However, Ronaldo's goal in a 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday made him the first player to score in all six matches of a Champions League group stage.

With important games against Sevilla and Barcelona coming either side of the Club World Cup, Nacho is hoping his team-mate's achievements are rewarded.

"He became the first player to score in every group game so we are happy for him," the defender said.

"Hopefully he'll get another Ballon d'Or so let's hope he wins it. Everything related to Cristiano winning Ballons d'Or mean the team is doing very well.

"Let's hope he gets more of them and that's positive for everyone."