Warren Moon on leave from Seahawks broadcast amid sexual harassment allegation

Warren Moon is facing serious sexual harassment allegations from a California woman who worked for his sports marketing firm.

The Hall of Fame quarterback has been working as a color commentator for the Seahawks radio network, but has requested a leave of absence. Moon, who spent 17 years in the NFL after winning five Grey Cups in a six-year CFL stint, has denied the allegations.

The Seahawks accepted his request for a leave of absence and will replace Moon with Brock Huard and Dave Wyman.

A lawsuit filed Monday, and obtained by the Washington Post, alleges Moon, 61, committed sexual battery by grabbing the crotch of 32-year-old Wendy Haskell during a trip to Seattle earlier this year. She also accused Moon of drugging a drink of hers during an October trip to Mexico.

Haskell was hired in July as Moon's executive assistant at Sports 1 Marketing in Irvine, which he started in 2010. Haskell, who traveled with Moon to speaking engagements, also claims in her suit that Moon required her to stay in his hotel room and wear "skimpy thong lingerie bottoms" while sleeping in the same bed. When Haskell refused, she claims Moon told her she had to comply to keep her job and that "his prior assistant accepted the same arrangement." Haskell claims she was demoted in October for complaining about Moon's sexual advances.

Undrafted out of Washington in 1978, Moon played for the Oilers, Vikings, Seahawks and Chiefs and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. He was the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 1989, but has since been involved in multiple scandals related to women.

He was accused of sexual harassment in 1995 by a Vikings cheerleader and settled out of court. He was arrested later that year following a domestic incident with his wife, Felicia, who accused Moon of slapping and choking her. Moon was later acquitted when his wife told a jury she provoked the fight. The couple divorced in 2001 to end a 20-year marriage.