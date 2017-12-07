Liverpool reached the Champions League Round of 16 in style after annihilating visitors Spartak Moscow 7-0 in their last group game at Anfield on Wednesday.

Salah and Mane score as Spartak Moscow suffer Champions League obliteration

Shorn of captain Jordan Henderson who watched from the bench, the Russians were torn apart with the Africans playing a weighty role.

Hat-trick hero Philippe Coutinho set the ball rolling with his fourth minute penalty as the shell-shocked visitors were totally outclassed after 19 minutes.

Though the hosts commanding first half had guaranteed victory, that did not prevent Sadio Mane from getting a second half double – his second and third of the competition.

And the rave of the moment, Mohamed Salah completed the damage with the encounter's last goal – his 18th goal of the season, which made him the highest scoring English Premier League player so far this season.



18 - Mohamed Salah has scored more goals in all competitions this season than any other Premier League player (18). Relentless. pic.twitter.com/QgAkM1Y6oj

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2017



With this victory, Liverpool zoomed to the knockout phase unbeaten with a staggering +17 goals difference.

Hopefully, Jurgen Klopp’s men would be hoping to take this form to the English topflight when they welcome eternal rivals, Everton on Sunday.

