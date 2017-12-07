No. 7 Auburn (10-3) and No. 12 UCF (12-0) meet in the Peach Bowl to help kick off the start of the near year.

Auburn vs UCF: Date, time TV, predictions for Peach Bowl

Here's everything you need to know about the Peach Bowl matchup between the Tigers and Knights:

What

Peach Bowl

Where

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

When

Monday, Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m.

How to watch

ESPN, live-stream at WatchESPN

Betting line

Auburn -9.5

Last meeting

Auburn beat UCF 28-10 on Nov. 6, 1999. The Tigers lead the all-time series 3-0 after beating the Knights three consecutive years from 1997-99.

Keys to victory

Kerryon to carry on?

Kerryon Johnson still hasn't shaken off a shoulder injury from Auburn's Iron Bowl win over Alabama. That definitely showed in the SEC championship game when he finished with 44 yards on 13 carries. He isn't guaranteed to be fully healthy for the Peach Bowl, nor is he indispensable against the Knights — but Auburn would love to have him back regardless. The same goes for Kam Pettway, who hasn't played since Oct. 21 against Arkansas.

Milton's play

McKenzie Milton will need to have a lights-out game if the Knights want to pull off the upset and shock the Tigers. He has 35 touchdowns to just nine interceptions this season while completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,795 yards. For UCF to win, he'll need to be over 4,000 for the year, while keeping his interceptions total to single digits.

Tigers pass rush

Auburn ranks 21st nationally in team sacks this year, with 36. UCF ranks seventh nationally in sacks allowed, with 12. Expect for the Tigers to test UCF's pass protection. If Jeff Holland (8.5 sacks) and Deshaun Davis (4.0 sacks) can create pressure for Milton, it could be a rough day for UCF. But if the Knights give him a clean pocket to work with, or at least some room to escape, he can keep the Knights in the game.

Bold prediction

Jarrett Stidham will have twice as many touchdowns as Milton.

Early pick

Auburn 42-21. UCF is undoubtedly talented and deserving of its berth in the Peach Bowl, but Auburn is easily the best team the Knights have played all season — and it will show