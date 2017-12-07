Isaiah Thomas has not been on the court this season due to a nagging hip injury, but LeBron James said he knows Thomas will fit in well with the Cavaliers' scheme.

LeBron James uses NBA 2K to see what it's like to play with Isaiah Thomas

According to James, this knowledge comes from playing NBA 2K and working in Thomas to different Cavaliers lineups.

"It’s the most realistic basketball game you could ever play," James said. "I mix and match a lot of lineup changes to see how we can be really good. I’ve done that."



LeBron said he uses @NBA2K to prepare for/visualize the return of Isaiah Thomas. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Ff7vNwvaK5

— clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) December 6, 2017



Thomas has progressed to playing 3-on-3 in practices, and it has been reported the Cavaliers have his target return date for mid-December.

Thomas sustained the hip injury during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals last season with the Celtics. He was traded from Boston to Cleveland at the end of August, where the Cavaliers have continually worked on his rehabilitation.