Liverpool to report Spartak Moscow over alleged Brewster racial abuse

Liverpool are set to report Spartak Moscow to UEFA over alleged racist abuse that was directed at Rhian Brewster.

The England Under-17 international was left incensed over an incident that occurred during Wednesday's UEFA Youth League clash in Prenton Park.

Brewster had to be separated from an opponent by team-mates, and later informed the referee that the individual had made a racist comment directed at him.

Youth team manager Steven Gerrard later confirmed that Liverpool would be looking into the incident, although he preferred to focus on footballing matters.

"It's difficult for me to comment on it right now. It's something that the club will look into and deal with," the Reds idol said to reporters.

"I'd rather talk about Rhian Brewster's performance. I don't want to take any gloss off that because he was superb.

"The only thing that was missing from his performance was a goal. He held the ball up so well and put in a shift for us."

If UEFA rules against Spartak on the matter it will be the second time this season their academy has been connected with racial abuse.

Fellow Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye was barracked from the stands by fans in September's meeting in Moscow, with the Russians punished on that occasion with a partial stadium closure for the following Youth League game.