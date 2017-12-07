Chennaiyin FC welcome ATK to the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai on Thursday where they had recorded their only win against the Kolkata franchise in the eight games the two sides played against each other so far, with ATK winning thrice overall.



ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Game Chennaiyin FC Date Thursday, December 7 Time 8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecasted with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India TV channels Online streams Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV Hotstar and Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Tamil TV channel Bengali TV channel Star Sports 1 Tamil Jalsha Movies

TEAM NEWS

GAME PREVIEW

Injured - NoneDoubtful - NoneKey Players -Injured -Doubtful -Key Players -

Chennaiyin FC have put the 3-2 defeat against FC Goa behind them as the 2015 champions won their subsequent fixtures against NorthEast United and FC Pune City.

The Abhishek Bachchan co-owned outfit held their fort well against Pune in their last match, as Mailson Alves and Henrique Sereno were backed up efficiently by Jerry Lalrinzuala and Inigo Calderon, while Dhanpal Ganesh and Bikramjit Singh did well to close down the spaces in the midfield.

ith Francis Fernandes and Gregory Nelson working on the flanks, Rafael Augusto has scored twice this season, playing behind the main striker Jeje Lalpekhlua who is yet to open his account this season though he has scored a couple of goals against ATK in the past.

Teddy Sheringham will be leading his side into their third away fixture having garnered single points in the previous outings where they played goalless draws against Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC sandwiched by a resounding 1-4 defeat at the hands of Pune.

Robbie Keane has traveled to Chennai but it is unlikely that the former Tottenham striker will start and the Eugeneson Lyngdoh injury blow would leave a huge gap in ATK's gameplan in terms of the creativity the midfielder brings to the table.

The ATK coach is still trying to find his best attacking set up experimenting with the way Zequinha, Robin Singh and Hitesh Sharma were deployed in the last match when he left Njazi Kuqi to come off the bench to partner Singh up front but of which didn't harvest any goals.

It's the battle between the only two champions the ISL could produce in the last three editions.