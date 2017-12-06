The Ashes: Australia reach for the urn after Adelaide win

Australia began day five of the Adelaide Test unsure of themselves, but responded brilliantly to take victory and a 2-0 series lead over England.

The Ashes Round-up: Australia reach for the urn after Adelaide win

The tourists had fought to 176-4 by the end of Tuesday's play, but they were 233 all out in the early session to hand Australia victory by 120 runs.

THE HEADLINES

- Josh Hazlewood extinguishes thoughts of an England victory by removing Chris Woakes (5) and captain Joe Root inside the day's first three overs.

- Moeen Ali (2) out to Nathan Lyon again, but Jonny Bairstow (36) shows resolve alongside the tail until the new ball in Mitchell Starc's hands sounds the death knell.

- Craig Overton (7), Stuart Broad (8) and Bairstow fall inside five overs of the fresh pill, as Starc finishes with figures of 5-88, his eighth Test five-for.

MOMENT OF THE DAY

Root's unbeaten 67 on day four had raised hopes of a record run chase but Hazlewood extracted enough reverse swing to entice a pair of feather edges from Woakes and then the England captain as the tourists' hopes went up in smoke.

OPTA FACTS

- Australia have won their fifth consecutive match at Adelaide Oval, equalling their best ever streaks at the ground from 2002 and 1908.

- Australia haven't lost when making 300 having been inserted since 2002 (315 vs South Africa, Durban). Since then, W12 D4.

- England haven't won when conceding a lead batting second since 2008 (vs New Zealand, Old Trafford). Since then, D7 L15, including defeats in each of the last 12 Tests when this has happened.



REACTION

The pressure that had heaped on Steve Smith over his refusal to make England follow-on has suddenly dissolved, the Australia captain said: "We always had faith. It happened quickly, the boys showed some character this morning."

"It's very frustrating because the way we responded with the ball and then the bat was outstanding," Root told BT Sport. "Credit where it's due, they bowled very well first up and we've just got to be better."



THE URN RETURNING?

England have only ever won once at the WACA, when Australia had been weakened by Packer cricket. Grip on the urn has almost been relinquished, dare anyone say the W word…?