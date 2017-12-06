NBA: Westbrook leads Thunder past Jazz, Beal scores 51 points

Reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook lifted the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 100-94 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Westbrook leads Thunder past Jazz, Beal scores 51 points

Westbrook recorded his third triple-double in his last five games by scoring 34 points with 14 assists and 13 rebounds on Tuesday.

The six-time All-Star already has seven triple-doubles this season.

Thunder center Steven Adams was almost perfect, scoring 20 points on nine-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds.

Paul George had one of his best games in a Thunder uniform, scoring 21 points.

After a dreadfully slow start, Oklahoma City (11-12) have now won three successive games — all against playoff contenders.

BEAL HAS UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal torched the Portland Trail Blazers for 51 points on 21-of-37 shooting, recording the most points ever scored at the Moda Center for a single game. Beal's offensive explosion helped lead Washington to a 106-92 win.

SUNS SWEATING ON BOOKER INJURY

Not only did the Phoenix Suns lose 126-113 to the Toronto Raptors, falling to 9-17 for the season, but they also might have lost star shooting guard Devin Booker long-term after he was carried off the court late in the fourth quarter with a groin injury.

MITCHELL – REMEMBER THE NAME

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has emerged.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 126-113 Phoenix Suns



Oklahoma City Thunder 100-94 Utah Jazz



Washington Wizards 106-92 Portland Trail Blazers

PISTONS AT BUCKS

After a great start, the Detroit Pistons have lost three straight and six of their last 10 games, falling to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. Balanced scoring has helped the Pistons in big games, but they are missing a go-to scorer late in games. The Milwaukee Bucks have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is enjoying an MVP-calibre season.