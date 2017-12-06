St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn is rapidly approaching a career high.

Blues' Brayden Schenn records hat trick against Canadiens as he continues record pace

Throughout his eight-year NHL career, Schenn has yet to top 60 points in a season. The veteran's career-high happened during the 2015-16 season when Schenn — then with the Philadelphia Flyers — scored 59 points.

When the Blues picked up the 26-year-old this past offseason, few expected that Schenn would be St. Louis' leading scorer. Yet that's exactly where he's at, and Tuesday night was no different. Schenn recorded a hat trick during the Blues' 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, meant that has already reached 33 points only 28 games into the season, just twenty-six points shy of his career-high that took 80 games.

Five minutes into Tuesday's contest, Schenn struck first. Blues forward Jaden Schwartz found Schenn open in front of the net to give the Blues an early 1-0 advantage. The duo of Schenn and Schwartz are St. Louis' top leading scorers, making the Blues second line one with top line production.

Schenn's second goal came when the Blues needed a cushion from the Canadiens. After St. Louis' Scottie Upshall gave his team a 2-1 lead, Schenn delivered a devastating blow to Montreal. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native scored seven seconds after Upshall's tally to put St. Louis up 3-1.

Brayden Schenn pots #2 of the night, Blues up 3-1! pic.twitter.com/v0zusJ6MKC

— NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) December 6, 2017



Montreal soon recovered from the sequence and mounted a comeback to be in a gridlock with the Blues. But when St. Louis needed a break, Schenn was there to complete his third-career hat trick. Once again, he and Schwartz combined for the tally which led the Blues to take two points in the standings.

Game-winning hatty. Now that's a lovely way to end the night for @Bschenn_10. pic.twitter.com/Gr3b86kl0J

— NHL (@NHL) December 6, 2017



After the Winnipeg Jets' loss, the Blues are now tied for first place in the Central Division. Schenn's offensive breakthrough put an end to the Blues' three-game losing streak, and the team will now focus on reclaiming their position atop of the division standings.