Be on high alert NFL quarterbacks: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is back on his feet and is already looking to "hit it hard next season."

J.J. Watt does 4 hours of rehab per day, looking to 'hit it hard next season'

Earlier this month, Watt posted a video to social media of him taking his first unassisted steps since breaking his leg against the Chiefs in early October.

Watt, who had 13 tackles in four games before the injury, told USA Today Sports Tuesday he's looking forward to being back on the field with his Houston teammates .

“All of us (Texans) guys, all we want to do is get back on the field," said Watt, who is undergoing about four hours of rehabilitation daily to attempt to get his leg back to full strength.

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Watt said he was "devastated" after his season ended early to injury for a second year in a row. He's not the only Texans playmaker on the injury reserve this season. Deshaun Watson (knee), D'Onta Foreman (Achilles), Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) and C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) are all hoping to return healthy next year.

"We're all looking ahead to 2018," Watt said. "Taking it one step at a time, making sure we stay positive so we can hit it hard next season."