The Week 14 NFL schedule is packed with exciting matchups. Two clashes with big playoff implications — Vikings-Panthers and Seahawks-Jaguars — appear to be Sunday's most anticipated games.

NFL schedule: Week 14 game times, TV coverage

A "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the AFC North-leading Steelers and surging division rival Ravens should be great television. Saints-Falcons on Thursday night and Patriots-Dolphins on Monday night complete this weekend's prime-time slate.

Below is the full NFL Week 14 schedule, with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Thursday, Dec. 7

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 8:30 p.m., NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime (streaming)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 705

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 711

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 712

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 707

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 710

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 709

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 708

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 706

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 715

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 714

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 713

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 716

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 717

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday, Dec. 11

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 8:30 p.m., ESPN