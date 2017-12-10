News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win
Mitchell sets AFL record in Hawks win

NFL schedule: Week 14 game times, TV coverage

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Week 14 NFL schedule is packed with exciting matchups. Two clashes with big playoff implications — Vikings-Panthers and Seahawks-Jaguars — appear to be Sunday's most anticipated games.

NFL schedule: Week 14 game times, TV coverage

NFL schedule: Week 14 game times, TV coverage

A "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the AFC North-leading Steelers and surging division rival Ravens should be great television. Saints-Falcons on Thursday night and Patriots-Dolphins on Monday night complete this weekend's prime-time slate.

NFL WEEK 14: Playoff picture | Power Rankings | Picks SU | Picks ATS

Below is the full NFL Week 14 schedule, with kickoff times (all Eastern) and TV coverage.


NFL schedule: Week 14 kickoff times, TV coverage


MORE: Watch the NFL in the U.S. live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)


Thursday, Dec. 7


New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, 8:30 p.m., NBC, NFL Network, Amazon Prime (streaming)


Sunday, Dec. 10


Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 705

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 711

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 712

Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 707

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 710

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 709

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 708

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 706

Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 715

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 714

Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS, Sunday Ticket channel 713

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 716

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, 4:25 p.m., Fox, Sunday Ticket channel 717

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:30 p.m., NBC


Monday, Dec. 11


New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Back To Top