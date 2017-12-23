El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona TV channel, stream, time, odds & preview

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in La Liga's first Clasico of the 2017-18 season on Saturday.

The two old rivals look set to battle it out again for the Spanish crown this season, with Barca making the stronger start under new boss Ernesto Valverde.

These matches can be vital in deciding the destination of the title, though, and Madrid will look to strike back on home turf.

Game Real Madrid vs Barcelona Date Saturday, December 23 Time 12:00 GMT / 07:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the U.S., El Clasico can be watched live and on-demand on fuboTV with a free seven-day trial.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Moha Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo Midfielders Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Asensio, Isco, Kovacic Forwards Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Vazquez

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained alone this week after feeling his calf in the Club World Cup final, but it is expected that he will play.

Gareth Bale has made a couple of cameos off the bench and should feature among the substitutes again. Madrid confirmed their 19-man panel, which can be seen above, for the game on Friday.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Ronaldo.

Position Barcelona players Goalkeepers Ter Stegen, Cillessen Defenders Semedo, Pique, Mascherano, Alba, Digne, Vidal, Vermaelen Midfielders Rakitic, Busquets, D. Suarez, Iniesta, Paulinho, Roberto, Gomes Forwards L. Suarez, Messi

Barca are without Samuel Umtiti (hamstring), who will not play again this year, while Ousmane Dembele is back in training but will not be rushed into this game.

Paco Alcacer is also out and Gerard Deulofeu has not been included in the 18-man panel, further limiting Valverde's options beyond Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack. Rafinha is fit again after an eight-month lay-off due to two knee surgeries, but is not part of the group.

Potential starting XI: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Vermaelen, Alba; Rakitic, Paulinho, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Real Madrid are 23/20 favourites to win at home, according to dabblebet, with Barcelona priced at 11/5 and the draw available at 11/4.

EL CLASICO TICKETS

There is an extremely limited number of tickets available via Real Madrid's official website, with prices starting - at the time of writing - at €105.

Tickets can be bought through re-sale websites, but expect prices to be significantly marked up from face value and start at a minimum of €250.

GAME PREVIEW

For Real Madrid and Barcelona, there is no better measuring stick than this match.

The Champions League remains the ultimate goal, of course, but such has been the dominance of these two teams in Europe over the past decade that beating the other one is often a good indicator of forthcoming continental success.

When Barca conquered the world under Pep Guardiola, they went on one stretch of six wins and a draw against Madrid in La Liga until Jose Mourinho finally cracked the code.

Los Blancos have not been as dominant through their own golden spell but a 5-1 aggregate win in the latest Supercopa de Espana was representative of their far superior 2016-17 campaign.

Barca have been able to bounce back under Ernesto Valverde, however, and come into this match as league leaders.

That will only heighten its intrigue as the Blaugrana face the sternest examination yet of their renewed belief that they will be in the running for top honours this season.