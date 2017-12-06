Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers have been handed the chance to put themselves in contention for a Test return after being included in the South Africa Invitational squad to face Zimbabwe.

Steyn, De Villiers set for long-format returns

Paceman Steyn, South Africa's leading Test wicket-taker, only last month came back from a year-long lay-off due to a persistent shoulder injury, turning out for the Titans in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge.

De Villiers has not featured in a Test for the Proteas since January 2016, though his absence has been due to an elbow injury and self-imposed break from the longest format.

The duo, as well as Chris Morris and Temba Bavuma, will get the chance to prove themselves when Zimbabwe come to Boland Park for a three-day, day-night warm-up match commencing on December 20.

"Chris and Dale both missed the first five rounds of the Sunfoil Series through injury while AB was only available for one match," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) national selection panel convener Linda Zondi.

"This is an ideal opportunity for all three to get back into the first-class arena.

"Temba only got limited batting time during the Sunfoil Test Series against Bangladesh because of the dominance of our top order and we feel he will benefit from spending more time in the middle."

The only Test between South Africa and Zimbabwe begins on December 26 in Port Elizabeth.