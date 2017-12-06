Manchester United extend longest-ever unbeaten run at Old Trafford

Manchester United's Champions League victory over CSKA Moscow saw the club extend their longest unbeaten home run in history.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford led the Red Devils to a 2-1 win against the Russians at Old Trafford, after Vitinho's strike had earlier put the visitors ahead.

It was United's fifth win out of six in Group A, a record which meant they take top spot ahead of fellow qualifiers Basel going into the last 16.

But even more impressively, the game was the 40th consecutive fixture at Old Trafford in which Jose Mourinho's men have avoided defeat.



40 – @ManUtd are unbeaten in their last 40 home games in all competitions - they’ve never had a longer run on their own ground before. Naughty.

One must go back to September 10, 2016 to find the last time United went down in front of their own fans; on that occasion coming unstuck against rivals City.

Since then, however, they have been formidable at home, and passed the 37-game record set by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011 with a 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United at the start of November.

But the current streak by Mourinho's United pales in comparison to his longest run as a manager, with his former Chelsea side going unbeaten in an incredible 60 matches at Stamford Bridge.