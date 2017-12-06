



Week 14 NFL Power Rankings There are only four weeks left in the 2017 NFL regular season, and then it's game on for 12 playoff teams with one goal in mind — reach and win Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. Here's how the battle for supremacy stands with a cold month of warmup left, plus which teams are inching closer to rock bottom.



1

New England Patriots 10-2 (last week: 2)



Go figure: Tom Brady's MVP case is being hurt by their resurgent running game and defense. This week: at Dolphins



2

Pittsburgh Steelers 10-2 (last week: 3)



They'll need Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to keep the offense humming along with the mounting concerns on defense. This week: vs. Ravens



3

Minnesota Vikings 10-2 (last week: 4)



Case Keenum keeps proving to be the perfect complementary quarterback to their dominant defense. This week: at Panthers



4

Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 (last week: 1)



Their weak schedule didn't prepare them well for what happened in Seattle, and now they have to bounce back in another tough NFC West road game. This week: at Rams



5

Los Angeles Rams 9-3 (last week: 5)



Sean McVay has all but wrapped up Coach of the Year, while Todd Gurley should be your Comeback Player of the Year. This week: vs. Eagles



6

New Orleans Saints 9-3 (last week: 6)



See Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara run, see the Saints win in familiar fashion again. This week: at Falcons



7

Seattle Seahawks 8-4 (last week: 11)



Russell Wilson might actually be getting some help in the running game with Mike Davis, and that defense still has plenty of Boom. This week: at Jaguars



8

Jacksonville Jaguars 8-4 (last week: 10)



Blake Bortles isn't as bad as you think, and he needs to keep being that way with Leonard Fournette hurting. This week: vs. Seahawks



9

Carolina Panthers 8-4 (last week: 7)



They're limited on offense around Cam Newton, and they're still limited on defense with few big plays. This week: vs. Vikings



10

Tennessee Titans 8-4 (last week: 9)



Marcus Mariota needs to play better, but this is a great time for their bread and butter, the running game. This week: at Cardinals



11

Baltimore Ravens 7-5 (last week: 12)



Joe Flacco is doing his best not to get in the way of Alex Collins and that defense. This week: at Steelers



12

Atlanta Falcons 7-5 (last week: 8)



Matt Ryan and Julio Jones went right back to cooling off. It's must-win for the NFC champs now. This week: vs. Saints



13

Los Angeles Chargers 6-6 (last week: 18)



It's hard to believe they started 0-4, and it's easy to believe they can now steal the AFC West. This week: vs. Redskins



14

Detroit Lions 6-6 (last week: 13)



There's too much on Matthew Stafford at the moment, and he's not close to 100 percent. This week: at Buccaneers



15

Green Bay Packers 6-6 (last week: 17)



Brett Hundley doesn't get any style points, but luckily, his defense and running game overachieved to save him at home. This week: at Browns



16

Dallas Cowboys 6-6 (last week: 19)



Those offensive and defensive lines found their groove again vs. the Redskins, and now they need to keep it together for two more weeks without Zeke. This week: at Giants



17

Oakland Raiders 6-6 (last week: 20)



Marshawn Lynch is embodying the relentless push they're showing in a disappointing, but not totally lost, season. This week: at Chiefs



18

Buffalo Bills 6-6 (last week: 14)



Tyrod Taylor might have avoided big knee damage, but a turn back to Nathan Peterman will make every win that much harder to get. This week: vs. Colts



19

Kansas City Chiefs 6-6 (last week: 15)



So their offense with Alex Smith gets out of a slump, only to see their defense stink in every way. What a mess for Andy Reid. This week: vs. Raiders



20

New York Jets 5-7 (last week: 26)



Remember when the Jets were a Dumpster fire and had no chance with Josh McCown? Neither do we. This week: at Broncos



21

Miami Dolphins 5-7 (last week: 25)



Adam Gase took it to the Broncos, getting out all of his frustrations from a weird season of transition. This week: vs. Patriots



22

Washington Redskins 5-7 (last week: 16)



Kirk Cousins and Jay Gruden are back answering the same offensive questions, but their defensive front seven remains a bigger concern. This week: at Chargers



23

Cincinnati Bengals 5-7 (last week: 21)



They had a chance to beat Pittsburgh on Monday night. Now they have little chance to stay in the AFC playoff race. This week: vs. Bears



24

Arizona Cardinals 5-7 (last week: 22)



Let's hope they're not serious about Blaine Gabbert being an option for franchise quarterback in 2018. This week: vs. Titans



25

Houston Texans 4-8 (last week: 23)



Tom Savage has played better, but now their defense is totally falling apart. This week: vs. 49ers



26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-8 (last week: 24)



Jameis Winston returned, but their offensive and defensive lines cost them in Green Bay. This week: vs. Lions



27

San Francisco 49ers 2-10 (last week: 31)



Jimmy Garoppolo woke up the entire offense in Chicago, living up to his promise right away. This week: at Texans



28

Chicago Bears 3-9 (last week: 27)



Mitchell Trubisky needs a real coach for the Bears to turn this around, a la the Rams and Jared Goff. This week: at Bengals



29

Indianapolis Colts 3-9 (last week: 29)



The Colts are fighting hard, but injuries have further destroyed their void of talent. This week: at Bills



30

Denver Broncos 3-9 (last week: 28)



These Broncos find a new way to be embarrassed every week. This week: vs. Jets



31

New York Giants 2-10 (last week: 30)



Sure, firing Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese and un-benching Eli Manning will suddenly solve everything. This week: vs. Cowboys