‘He is the man of the hour’ – Liverpool’s Karius hails Mohamed Salah

The left-footed attacker who completed a club-record transfer from Roma in June has scored five goals for the Reds in the Uefa Champions League this campaign, tallying 17 efforts in 22 games for Jurgen Klopp’s men across all competitions.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Spartak Moscow, the German goalkeeper lauded the attributes of the 25-year-old who is in line to make his eighth appearance in the competition this season.

"At the moment, he[Salah] is on fire. Anything he hits is going in really. For us, I hope it stays like this,” Karius told ESPNFC.

“He's a great guy to play with and I think everyone is happy to have him on board. At the moment, he's the man of the hour.

"He's a great player. You can see in every practice how good he is in front of goal, when he takes on players with his speed. All in all, a very good player."

The Reds need maximum points against the Russian outfit to stay atop the Group E and progress to the next round of the elite European tournament.