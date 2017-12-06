Oklahoma RB Rodney Anderson accused of rape

Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, the No. 2 Sooners’ leading rusher, has been accused of rape and named in a protective order request by a woman in Cleveland County (Okla.) court. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

The woman alleges Anderson took her home the night of Nov. 16 after they met at a bar. In the filing she said she started "recalling images and feelings of him forcing his fingers" inside her and biting her in the days after the meeting.

"Mr. Anderson is shocked and disturbed by [the woman's] claims," attorney Derek Chance said (via ESPN.com). "Mr. Anderson did not, nor would he ever, force himself on any woman. There are undoubtedly true victims of sexual assault, for whom Mr. Anderson carries a tremendous amount of compassion. However, there are those accused of sexual assault which they unequivocally did not commit -- as is the case for Mr. Anderson."

Online records indicate a Dec. 18 protective order hearing regarding the request.

An OU official told the Tulsa World, “We are aware and are gathering information.”

Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, broke out this season with 960 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus 283 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

No. 2 Oklahoma plays No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

Prior to the news which broke Tuesday, Anderson did not have a Twitter account. As of Tuesday afternoon that changed. The account has one tweet which reads: "In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd have to set up a Twitter account to defend myself. In the most possible straightforward and honest manner, I did not do this. @espn."