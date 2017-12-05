Melbourne's Metropolitan Golf Club to host 2018 World Cup

(Reuters) - Melbourne will host the World Cup of Golf for the third consecutive time with the 59th edition of the event to be held at the Metropolitan Golf Club from Nov. 21-25, 2018, tournament organizers said on Tuesday.

The tournament features two-man teams from 28 nations and is one of the only competitions, outside the Olympics, where players can represent their countries on an international level.

The 2018 edition will allow the highest-ranked player from each country to pick their playing partner and follows the same format as the 2016 event with teams playing four rounds of 'best ball' and 'alternate shot'.

"The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

"The International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan Golf Club."

"Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself, and we appreciate The Metropolitan Golf Club opening its doors for this historic team event."

Australia has hosted the event on five previous occasions with Melbourne hosting the prestigious competition in 2013 and 2016.

Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen sealed Denmark's maiden World Cup of Golf title in 2016 while Australia's Adam Scott and Jason Day triumphed at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2013.

"It is a true thrill to bring this unique, global team-event back to Melbourne and the Sandbelt region," Executive Director of the Melbourne World Cup of Golf Robyn Cooper said.

"We appreciate the strong cooperation of all involved to ensure Australia's golf fans would be able to enjoy this spirited team competition in the Sandbelt region."

The 2019 Presidents Cup will also be hosted in Melbourne at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.



(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)