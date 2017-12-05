The Ashes: England set 354 to win after Anderson five-wicket haul

James Anderson took his first five-wicket haul in Australia as England were set 354 for victory in the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Australia added just 85 runs in the first session on day four, all out for 138 as the tourists were left with hope of levelling the series.

Anderson (5-43) and Chris Woakes (4-36) did most of the damage for England, who made the most of plenty of movement again.

Resuming at 53-4, Australia never looked comfortable as Mitchell Starc (20) joined Usman Khawaja (20) as the top run-scorers for the innings.

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (14) was the first to go on day four, scooping Anderson to Stuart Broad at mid-off, having earlier been hit in the helmet by the latter paceman.

Peter Handscomb (12) was never comfortable before being caught well down low by Dawid Malan, while Craig Overton took a good catch to remove Tim Paine (11).

Shaun Marsh battled to 19 before being clean bowled by Woakes, while Starc made a handy 20 off 25 balls, only for Anderson – who had earlier dropped the Australia speedster – to remove him.

Overton (1-11) came on to remove Josh Hazlewood (3) for the final wicket as Australia finished the innings with a highest partnership of 34.