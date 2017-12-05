The winless Browns currently own the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and the No. 7 from a trade with the Texans with four games remaining this season.

Browns' Hue Jackson not ruling out drafting another QB

With an eye towards rebuilding (again) next season, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters Monday that Cleveland is indeed interested in drafting another quarterback despite starting 2017 second-round pick DeShone Kizer for the majority of the winless campaign.

"It's not a good problem because that means you're losing, but it's a problem that in this situation, you want to have,'' Jackson said about having high draft picks. "We can't have too many good quarterbacks right now on this football team.

"We have to and we've said it before, use resources at that position and go get the right guy that we feel comfortable with to pair them with some of the players we have here to come up with the best quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. That is just what you do."

The top five draft-eligible quarterbacks are UCLA's Josh Rosen, USC's Sam Darnold, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield.

Kizer has completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,038 yards, six touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 11 starts this season and Jackson still believes Kizer can be the franchise's answer under center.

"I'm not changing from that,'' Jackson said. "Yes, I do. This experience for him is invaluable. He's getting real-time game reps in the National Football League against some really good defenses that have shown him where he has to improve.

"We all know players make huge improvements from Year 1 to Year 2 because all of a sudden, you understand the speed of the game, what it takes to win, how you prepare — everything with a National Football League quarterback to go through it as a rookie.''