Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Antonio Brown playing Monday night (Updated)

Week 13 isn't over yet, and you can bet some fantasy football playoff berths still hang in the balance ahead of tonight's Steelers-Bengals game. And with one of fantasy's biggest stars "questionable" because of a toe injury, everyone wants to know: Is Antonio Brown playing on Monday night? The official active/inactive list can't get here fast enough. (Update: Brown is ACTIVE.)

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Is Antonio Brown playing on Monday night?

As fantasy owners wait for word on Brown's status, let's break down what we know about his situation and what Brown owners should do if he's ruled "out" on Monday.

We'll be updating this article up until kickoff, so check back for the latest news.

Is Antonio Brown playing Monday night?

(UPDATE: Brown is active for the Steelers' game against the Bengals.)

Brown was a late add to the Steelers' injury report on Friday because of a "minor" toe injury. At the time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Brown "should be fine." Brown also didn't practice on Saturday and was listed as questionable for Monday's game against Cincinnati.

Brown traveled with the Steelers to Cincinnati (good sign), but ESPN's Adam Schefter said there was a "real question" as to whether he'd play (bad sign).

With Brown active, he's a must-start as always. If he's out, Brown owners are left with a couple choices. Hopefully, you've picked up either Eli Rogers, Brandon LaFell, Alex Erickson, or Tyler Boyd, as those are about the only four wide receivers who are readily available and might (emphasis on "might") have some value tonight. Really, your choice should be between Rogers or LaFell. If you're in need of a flex replacement, you can also try your luck with Bengals RB Giovani Bernard or Steelers TE Jesse James, as both have some upside.